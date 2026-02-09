A new PaxOcean shipyard has been inaugurated in Singapore

On Friday, the shipbuilding company PaxOcean
inaugurated the new shipyard 5 Jalan Samulun (5JS) in
Singapore which occupies an area of 17.3 hectares where it has two
dry docks, a floating dock and workshops and
Docks built with works that lasted two years. In the new
plant, located in the Jurong Industrial Area, were
relocated the activities that PaxOcean previously carried out in
a more limited area in Tuas. PaxOcean has overall
five shipyards in Singapore, China and Indonesia to which
will add a ship repair yard currently in
construction in Saudi Arabia.