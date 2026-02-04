In 2025, container traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure reached an all-time record of almost three million TEUs
Cruise passengers up by +6.1%; those of ferries fell by -4.0%
Genova
February 4, 2026
The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
announced that in the whole of 2025 the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
Ligure handled a total of 62,922,508 tons of
given that the Authority shows a slight contraction
compared to 2024 (-0.8%) and that, unless a more recent and
new count of the volumes of loads handled in 2024, results
however, be down by -2.4% compared to the figure of 64,493,696
tonnes relating to the whole of 2024 communicated so far by the Authority and in
decrease of -1.3% compared to the 63,761,375 tons handled
in 2024 according to what was communicated by the Port Authority to Assoporti.
What seems to be established is the new record of
containerized traffic handled in 2025 that the Port Authority has
announced to be equal to 2,999,486 TEUs, with a growth of +6.3%,
of which 2,451,695 TEUs in import-export (+2.0%) - including 1,919,700
Full TEUs (+4.8%) - and 547,790 TEUs in transhipment (+31.5%). The institution
specified that in Savona-Vado Ligure traffic is
was equal to a record of about 590 thousand TEUs (+58.4%), with a
transhipment component is widely prevalent, while the port of
Genoa handled 2.4 million TEUs, recording a slight increase in
decrease of -1.6% mainly attributable - he explained
the entity - to the reduction of transhipment volumes in the face of a
substantial resilience of gateway traffic.
Last year, dry bulk traffic was
of 2,457,728 tons, with an increase of +2.3% driven by
from the increase of +24.3% recorded in the fourth quarter alone. The Port Authority
specified that growth affected both airports: the
the port of Genoa handled 713,321 tons (+3.8%), while
Savona closed the year with 1,744,407 tons (+1.6%). In the
detail of the product categories, the Authority reported the recovery of
coal traffic, especially in the port of Genoa (+17.4%),
as well as the growth of other dry bulk (+29.8%),
driven in particular by the demand for metallurgical products.
With regard to conventional goods, the Ligurian port authority
reported that it settled in 2025 on a total of
12.99 million tonnes, with a slight decrease of -3.3% on
annual basis, which would however be -10.5% compared to the total
of more than 14.5 million tonnes of conventional goods
in 2024 so far announced by the institution. The Port Authority has
specified that, within the sector, the rolling stock segment
and cars show an overall improvement in the last part
of the year, the handling of steels and metal materials
recorded a growth of 1.3%, driven by the port of Genoa,
while forest products show a particularly dynamic
closing 2025 with an increase of +30%.
In 2025, liquid bulk cargo was
Around 18 million tonnes of energy products handled
(-1.9%) and about 930 thousand tons of liquid bulk cargo, with a
increase of +4.7% driven in particular by liquid bulk
food (+39%).
Last year, passenger traffic in the two ports
5.0 million people (+0.6%), of which more than 2.4 million
cruise passengers (+6.1%) and over 2.6 million ferry passengers
(-4,0%).
