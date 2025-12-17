Federlogistica denounces the impossibility for project cargo to travel on the motorways of the North West

Federlogistica has denounced the state of emergency in which
project cargo sector which uses the
motorway system in the North West of Italy, in particular the
A7 and A26 motorways, on which, due to traffic congestion,
exceptional transports can no longer transit. "We are
in front - explained the president of Federlogistica, Davide
Falteri - to a real systemic criticality. With
the A26 motorway which theoretically remained the only one
viable alternative to reach the embarkation points in the
ports, congestion and sometimes the total blockage of vehicles
translates into costs and travel times that are no longer
sustainable ones".
In an official note, Federlogistica reported how
the introduction of the shape limits (width 2.55 meters and height
4.00 metres) on the A7 motorway, combined with the compulsory concentration
flows on the A26, already affected by construction sites, closures and
transit regulation systems, is determining a
situation of severe congestion. Hence the request for activation
urgent need for a technical-operational table with MIT, Liguria Region,
AdSP and motorway concessionaires and the evaluation of derogations
temporary and controlled for exceptional transport vehicles and
special cargo, even on an hourly basis. Federlogistica has urged
also the identification of dedicated flow management solutions
to ensure operational conditions under which
functionality the federation has declared the full
willingness to collaborate.