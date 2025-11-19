Pasquale Legora de Feo has been confirmed as president of Uniport

Pasquale Legora de Feo has been confirmed as president
of the National Union of Port Enterprises (Uniport) for the next two
years. This was unanimously decided by the assembly
member companies, which operate in the major airports
with over 4,000 employees and an aggregate turnover of
about one billion euros. Legora de Feo, president and
managing director of the CO.NA.TE.CO and Soteco terminal in Naples,
He will be supported in his work by the Deputy President
Fabrizio Zerbini and the vice presidents Ignazio Messina, Vito
Totorizzo, Edoardo Monzani and Alberto Casali.
At the end of the private meeting, the new
Uniport offices located in the heart of Rome, in via Quattro
Fountains, a few steps from Piazza Barberini.
On the occasion of the private assembly, Legora announced the
establishment of a Technical Commission "Cruises and
passengers", a traffic segment of increasing importance.