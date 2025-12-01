The Port Authority of Marseille-Fos will invest €1-1.3 billion by 2029

Last Thursday, the Authority's supervisory board
Port of Marseille-Fos has adopted the strategic plan "Marseille
Fos 25-29" which provides for investments of between one billion and
€1.3 billion over five years compared to €340 million
provided for by the previous strategic plan of the institution.
The first objective of the new plan is to increase the
freight and passenger traffic by strengthening the role of the
French airport as a gateway and exit to Europe
southern. Enhancement that will be carried out mainly
with the implementation of the Fos 3XL project which plans to expand the
current container terminals of the port area of Fos on the
of Darsena 2 by creating an additional 450 linear meters
of quay and 21 hectares of new areas with an expected investment
of €220 million, which is estimated to bring additional capacity
of traffic equal to 200 thousand TEUs per year. According to the draft, the
new landing could be operational by 2031.
The execution of the project is also based on agreement
signed last Monday by Hervé Martel, president
of the Marseille-Fos Port Authority, and David Elbez, Director of the
of investments for the group's terminals in France and Africa
MSC/TiL which provides for the expansion to the north of the Fos 2XL terminal
operated by the French Seayard under an agreement with the
Mediterranean Shipping Company shipping group. The agreement provides for
the construction of an additional 120 linear meters of quay and 3.3 linear meters
hectares of areas, an expansion that will fall within the scope of the most
extensive Fos 3XL project.
In addition, the strategic plan includes a programme of
Reindustrialization focused on projects for the transition
also to compensate for the expected drop in revenues
deriving from the trafficking of hydrocarbons through new models
economic and financial engineering strategies.
Among other interventions, the strategic plan also provides for the
Construction of the planned small terminal for cruise ships
on quays 93 and 94, a project that - downsized - will be
carried out by the Port Authority after the withdrawal of the
consortium formed by Royal Caribbean Cruises, Compagnie du Ponant,
Viking Cruises.