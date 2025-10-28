In the July-September period, freight traffic in Tunisian ports grew by +5.4%
Cruise passengers decreased by -10.5%
La Goulette
October 28, 2025
In the third quarter of this year, Tunisian ports
6.66 million tons of goods handled, with an increase
by +5.4% over the same period of 2024, of which 4.42 million
tons of cargo at unloading (+4.0%) and 2.23 million
tons of loads at embarkation (+8.3%). In the field of
containerized goods the total traffic was 1.14
million tonnes (+11.0%) and was built with a
handling of containers equal to 135 thousand TEUs (+14.0%). Loads
ro-ro amounted to 398 thousand tons (-6.1%) and other goods
miscellaneous to 739 thousand tons (+51.6%). In the bulk sector
2.22 million tons of liquid waste were handled.
hydrocarbons (+14.1%) and 136 thousand tons of other cargoes (+46.4%),
while in the dry bulk sector, cereals were 794 thousand
tons (-23.5%) and other cargoes 1.23 million tons
(-5,4%).
In the period July-September 2025, passenger traffic
of scheduled services was 447 thousand people (+3.1%),
while cruise passengers were 76 thousand (-10.5%).
