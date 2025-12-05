Federlogistica, concern about the hypothesis of a Genoese tax on maritime passengers

That in the main world ports of call for ships from
the question of tax revenue that these units
poured into the coffers of the cities where these ports were located
is certainly nothing new. The question is
has been repeating occasionally for decades and, if anything, the frequency of his
has intensified in recent years when, in addition to
to quantify the economic repercussions of the operations
cruise companies, cities have begun to take into account
consideration of the environmental impact that these activities have
on citizens.
These days the issue is being addressed in Genoa, where
The municipal administration has announced a specific additional
of three euros on boarding fees in the ferry and transport sector
cruises that has aroused protests from the Port Authority and
of maritime-port operators, with the latter having
declined the invitation of the Municipality to participate in a special table
technical because in these meetings the municipal administration
would like to discuss only the application methods
of the tax
(
of 4
December 2025).
The protest of the representatives of these operators was
Federlogistica member, who expressed "strong attention and
concern" about "the hypothesis of introducing a tax
of three euros on the passengers' ticket", taking for granted
that the shipping companies would remit the surcharge
on customers. According to Federlogistica, it is "a
a measure that raises important questions of principle and perspective
for the competitiveness of the port and logistics system
and which requires an in-depth evaluation". In
In particular, the Federation fears "that this intervention could
set a precedent likely to affect the balance
overall aspects of the national port ecosystem and on the choices
operational operations of the shipowners. Genoa - underlined Federlogistica -
is an international home port and represents an ecosystem
articulated and interdependent economy: here the
supplies and preparatory services for cruises and
Ferries; warehouses and related companies operate here; here they find
employment of thousands of workers, from logistics to Culmv, up to
tourism and related services. A possible reduction also
partial stopovers, which the companies could evaluate
favouring ports with more stable tax systems and
- the Federation noted - would risk
determine a chain reaction by reducing important
economic activities, with cascading effects on the various
production chains. And this happens in a sector that already
is incurring significant costs related to the ETS and adjustments
environmental issues: this is why it is essential to avoid further
elements of uncertainty that can alter the equilibrium of
market".
Federlogistica then specified that it supports "the
position of the President of the Port System Authority,
sharing the need to preserve the competitiveness of the
port of Genoa and the entire national logistics system".