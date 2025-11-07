Emissions from shipping in the EU have reached record levels, T&E reports

Transport & Environment (T&E) reported that in 2024
emissions from maritime transport in the European Union
have reached the highest levels since the EU
mandatory reporting of ship emissions of
greenhouse gases in 2018. The European Association, which promotes
the sustainability of the transport system in Europe, has
specified that the official data of the EU MRV system, the
monitoring, reporting and verification of
CO2 emissions from ships over 5,000 tons
gross emissions, indicate that in 2024 emissions from maritime transport
increased by +13%, and despite the fact that the
concomitant decline in trade by sea.
T&E specified that container ships were the
main cause of the increase in emissions, with an increase in
+46%, and that this is probably explained by an increase in
by +18% in the average distance traveled by these ships and by a
+3% average growth in operating speeds, as well as
an increase in the number of ships needed to serve more
due to the interruption of ship transits in the Red Sea.
The association recalled that emissions from maritime transport
They are very sensitive to operating speeds, as
Each +1% increase in ship speed can
lead to a +3% increase in emissions.
Highlighting that the ETS
which has been extended to the shipping sector with
effect since the beginning of 2024, is proving effective with about
99% compliance in the first year of
application, T&E reiterated its proposal to extend the
system even to smaller ships. "Pollution
record last year - said Agathe Peigney, head of
of the association's maritime transport policies -
shows that even when trade declines,
disruptions to traffic can lead to an increase in
ship emissions. With the inadequate IMO agreement set aside -
pointed out, referring to the recent postponement of a year's vote on the
Strategy for the decarbonization of shipping at
The International Maritime Organization
(
of 17
October 2025) - the carbon price in the ETS is never
was so crucial."