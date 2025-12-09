The ZIM Board of Directors confirms that it has received multiple expressions of interest in purchasing, including one of a strategic nature

While news about
presumed or presumed interests of leading
global navigation for the acquisition of South Korea's HMM and
of the Israeli ZIM, the board of directors of the latter
has today published a letter addressed to the shareholders of the
company in view of the next annual meeting to be held
on 26 December in which he invites them to vote in favour of all eight
candidates for the position of director of ZIM and
to vote against the three candidates for the same office proposed by the
"dissenting shareholders" led by Mor Gemel &
Pension Ltd., Reading Capital Ltd. and Sparta 24 Ltd.
In the letter, the Board of Directors points out that in recent years ZIM has
Gone through a significant operational and financial transformation
strengthening the operating platform, modernizing the fleet,
perfecting the commercial network, producing significant returns
for shareholders and building a governance framework focused on
independence, competence and careful supervision that have made it possible to
position ZIM as a solid and highly competitive company
in a sector in strong change. In particular, the Board of Directors
administration underlined that starting from the public offer
initial 2021 ZIM generated the total returns for the
highest shareholders among competitors and greater than 300%,
distributing extraordinary dividends of $5.7 billion
from the IPO, i.e. over $47 per share, equal to more than
three times the price of the IPO.
In addition, the board of directors confirmed that it is
conducting a strategic review within the framework of its mandate
to act in the best interests of all shareholders and to evaluate
opportunities to increase value. In
In this context, the Board of Directors recalled that it had received several months ago
an unsolicited and non-binding preliminary proposal from Eli
Glickman, CEO and President of ZIM, and Rami
Ungar and to have evaluated the proposal by establishing unanimously
which significantly underestimated the value of ZIM. Specifying then
at the same time having conducted contacts with various strategic parties
and financial resources, the Board of Directors confirmed that it had received "multiple
expressions of interest that the Board of Directors is
carefully evaluating. Our goal - specifies the Board of Directors in the
letter - is unique: identify the path you maximize
value for all shareholders. The management - recalls the Board of Directors
shareholders - does not participate in the evaluation of alternatives and
The analysis is conducted exclusively by the Board of Directors
independent administration".
Explaining to shareholders why they should not vote on the
candidates proposed by the "dissenting shareholders", the
The Board said in the letter that this group's campaign
dissident is misleading and harmful and based on "falsehood
Assuming that the Management Board is planning to
sell the company to the management team at a price
inadequate". Leadership group - it should be remembered - whose proposal is
already been assessed and rejected. "As he has made known
publicly - the letter continues - the Board of Directors
administration is instead pursuing a wide-ranging and
has already received expressions of interest from more than
including a strategic interest'. The latter could
was expressed by the German Hapag-Lloyd which was
cited by several parties as a potential purchaser of ZIM.
"It is important to underline - highlights the Board of Directors in the
letter - which, despite trying to control almost half
of the Management Board, the dissident group did not
other ideas to improve ZIM's activities, the
fleet strategy, capital allocation or
competitive positioning. The only substantial proposal put forward
concerns statements made to the Israeli media on the
their desire for ZIM to issue a substantial dividend
which would undermine its liquidity and create a
substantial risk to shareholder value, given our
Intensive rental model, requiring liquidity
adequate to face the cycles of the sector".
"At this critical moment," the letter concludes, "the
continuity of independent and qualified supervision by
part of the board of directors is essential.
Support the company's candidates and vote against the
Shareholder Group nominees will help preserve
the integrity of our board of supervisors
management of our business and strategy, as well as
strategic review, and to protect the value of your
investment".