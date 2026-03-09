On April 2, the first train will leave from the Pordenone Interport

The first train will leave on April 2nd
from the Pordenone Freight Village. Martin announced it today
Ausserdorfer, CEO of InRail, the company
which took over the management of the intermodal terminal of the Interport Center
of 15
January
2026). On the occasion of today's technical meeting that
having regard to the participation today of the top management of the Interport, the
Pordenone-Udine Chamber of Commerce, of Confindustria Alto Adriatico
and representatives of InRail, Ausserdorfer specified that
InRail has "already received new requests and contracts for
increase connections" and, emphasizing the position of the
strategic of the Pordenone junction, useful both towards Piedmont and Liguria
and to Eastern Europe, said that the company intends to
"Understand which destinations are needed by companies in the
territory. Few companies alone - he noted - are able to
fill a train, but imagine that more companies can
I think it is possible to do so. Our goal is to create trains
for Pordenone".