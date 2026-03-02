The war crisis in the Middle East also affects ports

The conflict triggered by Saturday's attacks by the forces
The U.S. and Israeli armies to Iran is rapidly becoming interested
much of the Middle East and trade with the
region. With regard to the maritime sector, in addition to attacks on
ports, ports are also suffering the effects of the crisis, with the
Emirati port of Jebel Ali, which was hit yesterday by the
debris from a drone intercepted and shot down that caused a
fire with the temporary cessation of port activities
which resumed after the flames were extinguished. More serious
the attack on the Omani port of Duqm where two drones damaged
some structures and caused the injury of a worker.
Meanwhile, in the last few hours, the scheduled shipping companies
are reacting to the situation by announcing the detention of ships already
presence in the Middle East in areas considered safer and the
modification of the programmes of ships bound for the region, with the
reduction of their speed with the aim of buying time
and assess the situation and with the study of variations in their
routes that include calls in alternative ports. The state of crisis,
In addition, it is causing several companies to introduce superchargers
to cover the operating costs and risks associated with the state of
belligerence and to suspend reservations for shipments to and from
the region.
Joe Kramek, President and CEO of World
Shipping Council (WSC), the association representing the main
liner shipping companies, confirmed that "the
recent escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is causing
blockades to global shipping, with many ocean carriers
who are suspending or diverting services while they evaluate
the evolution of the security situation. The safety of
- Kramek stressed - is essential. I
must not be targeted or put at risk due to
of conflict and the fundamental principle of freedom of expression
navigation must be respected. Ocean carriers are
making operational decisions based on the best information
and their individual risk assessments. I
our thoughts are addressed to the seafarers who are currently
in and around the region concerned. The Middle East -
recalled - is located at the crossroads of the main routes
global trade. When services across the region are
suspended or deflected, the impact is not limited to the surrounding area.
Longer trips and changes to network rotations
services can lead to delays and adjustments to the
scheduling along the connected trade routes throughout the
world". Kramek pointed out that, however,
have shown, even recently, that they
Knowing how to react promptly to serious emergencies: "The sector -
explained - has recently experimented with the management of situations
crisis, even during the intensification of hostilities in the
Red Sea. Although the change in service routes has
complex and can prolong the sailing time, it has
allowed trade to continue to move even within the framework of
difficult conditions".