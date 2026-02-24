In recent days in Taranto, hosted by the Municipal Authority,
Port System of the Ionian Sea, a meeting of
two days of the international working group "Cruises &
Port Cities" which was created in 2021 by the
MedCruise associations - The Association of Mediterranean Cruise
Ports and Association Internationale Villes et Ports (AIVP) and that
brings together representatives of port cities, ports
cruise and cruise operators to address common challenges
and promote sustainable strategies. The meeting, which was
the first in the presence of the working group, focused
on key issues such as governance, mobility and engagement
community, with workshops dedicated to the management of
tourism flows and collaborative approaches between stakeholders
of the port and cities and cruise lines.
Francesca Morucci, AIVP Secretary General and Head of
of the Directorate for Transparency, Anti-Corruption, Training and Promotion
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale pointed out that "the first phase of the work,
which led to the publication of the Cruise Port City Compass
(Publication that collects good practices for growth
sustainable cruise ports and their communities,
ed.), has already demonstrated the value of collaboration
between the two associations. In the second phase - he explained - we are
experiencing that the synergy between the two perspectives - the
port-city of AIVP and the vision of the cruise industry of
MedCruise - is more essential than ever because the
Port cities are facing complex challenges
(ensuring sustainability, balancing impacts
economic impact, managing flows, strengthening relations with the
local communities, etc.) which must be addressed with a
common language, sharing knowledge, experiences and solutions
that can support a more efficient development
of the sector".
Commenting on the participation in the Taranto event
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
with the head of the Communication, Promotion and
Monica Fiorini, the president of the institution, Bruno Pisano,
highlighted that the adhesion of the Ligurian Port Authority to AIVP and MedCruise
"It testifies to the strategic value we attribute to the relationship
between the city and the port, in particular in relation to traffic
cruise. Thanks to the projects currently being developed
- he recalled - this sector is intended to
grow significantly in the coming years. We believe
It is essential that this development is accompanied by a
sustainability, from an environmental point of view,
economic and social issues. For this reason, we are constantly committed to
in identifying the most effective solutions so that
the integration between port activities and the urban context
takes place in a balanced and harmonious way, generating value for
the entire territory".