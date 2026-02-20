In 2025, container traffic in the Port of New York grew by +2.3%

Last year the Port of New York - New Jersey moved
container traffic of 8,897,531 TEUs, with a progression
of +2.3% over 2024 which was essentially generated in the first
quarter of 2025 when an increase of
+10.1% in volumes compared to the same period of the previous year,
while in the following three quarters traffic was
almost stable.
In the last quarter of 2025 alone,
2,109,882 TEUs, with a slight decrease of -0.1% on the period
October-December of the previous year. Full containers at disembarkation
amounted to 1,080,639 TEUs (-0.1%). Unlike most
major U.S. container ports, in the port of call
New York's flow of full containers to export has
shown an increase during 2025 and in the last quarter
This share of traffic amounted to 358,920 TEUs (+11.0%).
Empty containers decreased by -5.0% to
670,323 TEU.
In the whole of 2025, full containers on import and
grew by +1.7% and +6.5% respectively
rising to 4,513,966 TEUs and 1,441,832 TEUs. Empty containers are
2,941,733 TEUs (+1.3%).