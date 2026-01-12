Pisano: the Simplified Logistics Zone has a great strategic value for the port of La Spezia

«With the conclusion of the establishment process of the Zone
Simplified Logistics, which took place in these days, a
project for the development of the port of La Spezia and
the vast area of which it is part, a great strategic value".
This was underlined by the president of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Bruno Pisano, commenting on the
conclusion of the process for the establishment of the La Spezia FTA which will be
operational for seven years plus any other seven. «I think
is fundamental, for a whole series of logics, both operational and
- added Pisano - that the inland port area of
Santo Stefano is also extended to a wider area than
to the areas of competence of our airport. It is important that
within the FTA of the port of La Spezia are included both
infrastructures with a logistical vocation, and therefore the hinterland of
Santo Stefano Magra, both areas with
exquisitely industrial vocation that insist in particular
in the Emilia region. This allows you to create a
a broad project of integrated logistics services that can, from a
enhance the value of these territories and, on the other,
so that the opportunities and the
level of volumes managed by the port".
"The FTA - continued the president of the Port Authority - must be
with a view to port-hinterland integration that pushes us to
consider the port no longer just as the sum of piers and
docks, but as a large logistical lung that includes all the
areas dedicated to its service, the inflow and access routes, the
markets and their areas of expertise. It is a project
included in the PSA programmes for the next four years,
years, and of which the ZLS, of course, becomes a piece
extremely important, in order to enhance, simplify and
attract new operators to our territory. The axis that is going to
to be established, on which we will work together with all the
affected parties, is essential to make the FTA effective. At
Marina di Carrara - Pisano recalled - already exists, and is
There we started working with the perspective, today,
to also be able to make integrations between the Tuscan FTA and
the Ligurian one, once they are both activated".
"With a view to a 'broad' vision - he concluded
Pisano - an indispensable element then turns out to be Pontremolese,
which I always prefer to call Tirreno-Brennero. Efforts to
attain its completion must not be abandoned, and
The body I preside over intends to do its part, together with the
operators and institutions that have been fighting for years for this
strategic infrastructure for the port and the territories concerned".