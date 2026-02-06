Yang Ming introduces the first of five 15,500 TEU LNG dual-fuel ships on the Asia-Mediterranean route

On Wednesday, the shipping company Yang Ming held
at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, Korea,
the christening ceremonies of YM Willpower
and YM
Worthiness
, the first two ships of a new series of five
cargo capacity LNG dual-fuel container carrier
Equal to 15,500 TEUs ordered in 2023 by the Taiwanese company
(inforMARE
of 31
May
2023). The ships, 364.97 meters long and 51 meters wide,
will be placed on the Asia-Mediterranean route: from next Sunday
YM Willpower
will be used in the MD2 service which
touches the ports of Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Shekou,
Singapore, Tanger Med, Valencia, Barcelona, Genoa, La Spezia, Fos,
Singapore and Busan. The delivery of the twin YM Worthiness
is
scheduled for the second quarter of this year.