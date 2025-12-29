The cruise ship Coral Adventurer ran aground in Papua New Guinea

The Coral Adventurer
cruise ship operated
by the Australian Coral Expeditions ran aground in Papua
New Guinea. The Local National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA) has
Papua New Guinea Maritime Rescue announced that on Saturday the Papua New Guinea Maritime Rescue
Coordination Centre was alerted and received
communication from the ship that the 124 persons on board the ship,
80 passengers and 44 crew members, did not suffer
damage. The Coral Adventurer
ran aground on the reef
and the ship's captain specified that the Coral
Adventurer
did not take on water, it did not occur
no spillage of pollutants and the on-board engines and anchors are
operational.