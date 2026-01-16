In 2025, acts of piracy against ships increased by +18%

Despite the significant decrease in accidents that have occurred
in the last quarter of the year, in the whole of 2025 the acts of
piracy against ships increased by +18% having been 137
compared to 116 in 2024. In the course of these assaults,
121 ships boarded (94 in 2024), four ships were
seized (6), four were shot
(3) and ten attempts were made to attack ten other units
naval (13). In the course of these accidents, four seafarers were killed.
were injured (1), three were attacked (0), ten threatened
(12), 25 seafarers were abducted (12) and 46 were taken into custody
hostage (126).
The Piracy Reporting Centre of the International Maritime Bureau
(IMB) announced that in the attacks conducted as a whole, the
Last year, firearms were used in 42 assaults
(26 in 2024) and edged weapons were used in 33 (39).
Of the 137 total attacks, 50 were conducted against ships
bulk carriers (50), 41 against tankers (23), 20 against
container ships (11) and 26 against other vessels
(32). In addition, in the Singapore Straits alone, there were 80
attacks (43), 21 attacks were carried out in the Gulf of Guinea (18), in
Indonesia nine (23) and in Somali waters five (8).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, acts of piracy were
there were a total of 21 compared to 37 in the corresponding period
of the previous year. The marked reduction was
mainly driven by the decline in attacks against
bulk with eight reported incidents (20). The accidents that have
involved were nine (6) tankers, those with the object of the
container ships two (3) as well as accidents with vessels of
other type (8). Acts of violence are also decreasing
against the crews of the ships which have dropped to 16 compared to 25
in the period October-December of 2024.