Statement by rail and intermodal transport associations against gigaliners on European roads

Nine European rail transport associations and
intermodal system, together with 22 national associations in the sector including
the Italian companies FerCargo and Fermerci, have signed a
Joint Statement against the introduction on EU roads
of European Modular Systems (EMS), vehicles that can exceed the
25 meters long. In the document, recalling that the revision in
Act of the European Directive on Vehicle Weights and Dimensions
which is the subject of negotiations between Parliament,
EU Council and Commission, should aim to promote
the adoption of zero-emission road vehicles in a fully
aligned with the objectives of EU climate policies
and transport, while protecting road and transport infrastructure,
safeguarding rail freight transport and transport
combined, the associations noted that, 'however, the
current positions of the European Commission, the European Parliament
and the Council include all elements that risk opening the
leads to a wide spread of longer and heavier vehicles,
the so-called European Modular Systems ("megatrucks" or
"gigaliner"). This, they denounced, is
is a source of serious concern and is at odds with both the
interests of EU citizens and with the objectives of a
of interoperable and intermodal European transport".
In particular, according to the signatories of the declaration, "the
legislative text currently under negotiation in the
Trilogue does not adequately address potential negative impacts
the proposal on modal shift, intermodal terminals,
on road safety, on the wear and tear of infrastructures, on the
congestion or interoperability between the
transportation. It also risks undermining legal coherence
introducing substantial changes to the Weights and Dimensions Directive
without treating it in parallel with the Transport Directive
(CTD), despite the fact that the two dossiers are inherently
connected".
The associations then recommended the European institutions
to establish a robust framework for the use of vehicles
zero-emission commercial networks compatible with intermodality,
ensuring that any further stress on the
road infrastructure is reduced to a minimum and strictly
proportionate to the weight of the technology, to ensure the full
Vehicle compatibility and interoperability
commercial road transport with other modes of transport,
enabling door-to-door intermodal freight transport without
solution of continuity, to introduce impact assessments
ex-ante and ex-post complete, supported by rigorous
monitoring and weight enforcement, to effectively manage the
transition to a more efficient European transport system
efficient, resilient and performing, to allocate revenue
resulting from penalties for violations of weights and
dimensions to sustainable and combined transport, as proposed by the
European Parliament, and to create a European information framework that
provides operators with the operational clarity needed to
plan and operate efficiently through different modes
transport and cross-border transport.
The nine signatory European associations are: AERRL (Association
of European Rail Rolling Stock Lessors), CER (Community of European
Railway and Infrastructure Companies), ECF (European Cyclists
Federation), ERFA (European Rail Freight Association), ETCS
(European Transport Safety Council), RFF (Rail Freight Forward), UIC
(International Union of Railways), UIP (International Union of Wagon
Keepers) and UIRR (International Union for Road-Rail Combined
Transport).