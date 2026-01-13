Grimaldi took delivery of the PCTC Greater Manila

The new
Pure Car & Truck Carrier (PCTC) Greater Manila
commissioned by the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi to the shipyards
SWS (Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Limited) and CSTC (China
Shipbuilding Trading Company Limited), both part of China State
Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC). For Grimaldi it is a matter
of the seventh ammonia-ready unit, i.e. ready for use
ammonia as a zero-emission alternative fuel
carbon.
With a length of 200 meters, a width of 38 meters and a
gross tonnage of about 77,500 tons, the Greater Manila is
The Vehicle Truck has been designed for the efficient transport of vehicles (cars, SUVs,
vans, etc.), both electric and fuel-powered
as well as any other type of rolling stock. In
in particular, it can load loads up to a total of
9,241 ceu, with four decks also suitable for the transport of other
rolling cargo, including heavy loads of up to 250 tonnes, and
with a maximum height of 6.5 meters.
The maiden voyage of Greater Manila will begin
this week on the Asia-Europe service. The ship will depart from
Taicang (China) with over 5,800 cars and 1,300 linear meters of
other rolling stock (buses, trucks, excavators, wheel loaders)
will reach the United Kingdom, Spain and Belgium and, through the
transfer to the Grimaldi hub in Antwerp, to other destinations
northern European and Mediterranean. From Europe, the ship will leave again
to East Asia, with return to China at the end of the
April.