Saipem will acquire a mobile offshore drilling unit for $272.5 million

Saipem has reached an agreement with Norway's Deep Value
Driller (DVD) on the main terms and conditions for the acquisition
of the seventh mobile offshore drilling unit
Deep Value Driller
generation based on price of
purchase of $272.5 million. The Deep Value Driller
is
currently the subject of a bareboat charter agreement between
Saipem (Portugal) Comércio Marítimo, Sociedade
Unipessoal, Lda, (a subsidiary of Saipem Spa) and DVD
until 31 July 2026 and is operational in Indonesia.
The signing of the relevant binding agreement is, between
the other, subject to the approval of the Councils of
administration of Saipem and DVDs. Completion of the transaction
is expected, at the latest, on the expiry date
of the current bareboat charter contract.