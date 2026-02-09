Maersk orders eight 18,600 TEU dual-fuel containerships

The Danish group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has ordered the
Chinese shipyard New Times Shipbuilding Co.
eight dual-fuel container ships of a new class of ships that
they will have a hold capacity of 18,600 TEUs. The eight o'clock
units, 366 meters long and 58.6 meters wide, will be taken into account.
delivery between 2029 and 2030 and can be powered by gas
liquefied natural.
Highlighting that the eight new container holders, despite the
large capacity, they will be shorter than the current maxi
container ships on order that reach 400 meters, Anda
Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk,
explained that the flexibility of use of these ships is
was one of the main factors that led the group to
decide for the construction of these new full containers.
"Although these ships are large -
specified - offer greater flexibility than
largest ships currently under construction in our
sector. This offers us multiple application options both
within our current network and the future one".
With this latest order, the number of ships ordered rises to 33
Maersk Group, four of which will be delivered by the end of
this year.