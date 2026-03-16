Two new state-of-the-art ship-to-shore cranes have arrived at the PSA SECH terminal.

Today in the port of Genoa, on board the ship Zhen Hua 23
,
two new ship-to-shore cranes produced by China's ZPMC have arrived
and destined for the PSA SECH container terminal of PSA Italy
as part of an investment by the terminal operator company of
over 20 million euros. "It is - he underlined -
the CEO of PSA Italy, Roberto Ferrari, in
Occasion of the delivery of the cranes - of an epochal event: the two
New quay cranes not only anticipate the investment plan
planned until 2047, but strengthen SCH's role as a terminal
historic history of Genoa, second in importance, size and capacity
in container handling after PSA Genova Pra'. Let's talk -
highlighted - of the latest generation cranes, designed with
cutting-edge technologies, but above all developed through a
important engineering work to adapt them to the specificities
infrastructure of our terminal. Their iconic blue color,
that has characterized the skyline of the port for over thirty years, tells
our history and the bond with this city. This
investment represents an important step, which brings prestige to the
PSA world and confirms our focus on innovation and
operational excellence".
The new cranes have a total height of 125 meters,
25 meters higher than previous cranes, and an outreach
operational which goes from 50 to 60 meters; each exceeds capacity
of the previous vehicles, arriving with this new configuration
characterized by a lifting from the ground of 48 meters to move
up to 65 tons under spreader in twin-lift mode,
compared to the previous 45 tons. Ferrari specified that
"The new cranes have been designed and built with a high level of
degree of customization: it is - he explained - a
tailor-made and specific equipment to integrate perfectly with
the existing infrastructure, which dates back over thirty years,
optimizing our operations through a design
tailor-made for our terminal".
The unloading operations of the new cranes are scheduled for
a duration of about a week; Afterwards, the work will continue
aimed at their installation to arrive at the
their full operation starting from next June.