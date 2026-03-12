In the second half of 2025 the revenues of the OOIL are diminished of -20.0%

In 2025, year in which its fleet of portacontainer operated with the brand Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has enlivened a traffic of the container record in increase of +3.7% on the previous year, the Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL) has recorded revenues pairs to 9,72 billion dollars, with a decrease of -9.2% on 2024 determined by the significant bending totaled in the second semester. In the period July-December of 2025, in fact, revenues amounted to 4.85 billion, with a decrease of -20.0% on the same period of the previous year, of which 3.82 billion in the Asian market (-22.8%), 528.3 million in the European one (-9.5%) and 337.8 million in the market of the Americas (-1.5%). EBITDA for the second half was 1.08 billion (-52.3%), operating income of 557.5 million (-68.9%) and net profit of 560.3 million dollars (-67.9%).
In the entire 2025 EBITDA totaled 2,54 billion (-28.1%), operating profit of 1,53 billion (-41.5%) and net profit of 1,51 billion dollars (-41.2%).