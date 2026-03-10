ONE's stake in Poseidon (Seaspan Corporation) will rise to 48.9%

Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE) has signed a
agreement with certain shareholders of Poseidon Corp., including
Fairfax Financial Holdings, to acquire an additional stake in the
which is the holding company of Seaspan
Corporation that owns the largest fleet
of container ships chartered consisting of over 220 ships. With
acquisition, ONE's stake in Poseidon will rise to
48,9%.
Fairfax Financial Holdings announced that it has agreed to
together with some affiliates the sale of 67.6 million shares
of Poseidon at a unit price of 28.30 US dollars, for a
total of about $1.91 billion. The company has
specified that the shares were sold through separate agreements
to a current shareholder of Poseidon, namely ONE, which has decided to
to increase its shareholding, which has been
over 37.8 million shares sold and to two new investors
strategic assets, to which 9.9 million and
Approximately 19.9 million shares. Following the sale of the shares,
representing approximately 23.2% of the total ordinary shares
issued and in circulation of Poseidon, Fairfax would maintain a
shareholding of approximately 22.1% of the ordinary shares issued and
outstanding shares as well as 12 million shares of
Series J in the capital of Atlas Corp., a wholly owned company
controlled by Poseidon.