Rolls-Royce reports record annual economic performance
Last year, revenues increased by +12.2%
Londra
February 26, 2026
In 2025, the Rolls-Royce Group reported record revenues of
to £21.2 billion (€24.3 billion), with a
increase of +12.2% on the previous year. New
record values were also marked by operating profit with 4.5
billion pounds (+53.8%), from pretax profit with 6.9
billion (+210.4%) and net profit with over 5.8 billion
pounds sterling (+134.9%).
In the propulsion and energy systems segment alone, the
revenues amounted to £4.9 billion (+14.5%) and profit
operating at €852 million (+52.1%) and in this business segment
the value of new orders acquired during 2025 is
was £6.1 billion (+21%). In the defence sector,
revenues stood at 4.8 billion (+5.5%) and operating profit
to €689 million (+7.0%), while the value of new orders was
was 5.5 billion compared to 13.3 billion pounds in 2024.
The civil aerospace segment totalled revenues of 10.4
billion (+14.8%), an operating profit of over 2.1 billion (+41.5%)
And in the year, the company was ordered 638 large engines
compared to 494 in 2024.
