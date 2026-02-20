One dead and four injured on board the cruise ship World Legacy (formerly Moby Zaza )

If the activity of the new World cruise line
Singapore Cruises and its World Legacy
cruise ship
had begun with some difficulty as the
Debut of the naval unit scheduled for last December 18
due to operational problems alleged by the Asian company, now, just
The new life of the World Legacy
has begun, on board the ship
A tragedy occurred while he was near the port
of Singapore. This morning a crew member of the nationality
died and four passengers were injured in
cause of a fire that broke out on the ship, which flies the flag
Liberian. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has made
I note that all 271 passengers of the World Legacy
were
evacuated safely and the four injured were taken
to the hospital.
The Singaporean authority has announced that from the first investigations
It appears that the fire, which was extinguished by personnel of the
Singapore Civil Defence Force's, developed into the salon
of the ninth deck of the ship.
The World Legacy was built in 1982 and
mainly used as a ferry in Northern Europe to pass through
then in 2025 to the Italian Moby Lines which had renamed it Moby
Zaza. At the end of last year, the long and troubled life
of the ferry has experienced a breakthrough in the Admiralty Yard shipyard
of the Singaporean group Seatrium where it has been transformed into a
cruise ship.