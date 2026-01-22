The EU Commission authorizes Italy to provide economic support for rail manoeuvring in ports

Fermerci has announced that the European Commission has authorized
Italy to provide economic support for rail freight manoeuvres in the
and it is the first time that aid has been granted
this type to the industry. The incentive provides for a reduction in
tariffs for rail freight operators and their
customers.
The decision of the European Commission, valid for five years,
authorises the Italian Port System Authorities to provide
incentives up to a maximum of 500,000 euros per year, for a total of
of 30 million in total in the reference period. The contribution
is aimed at manoeuvring operators who will have to overturn
railway undertakings to account for 50% of the same, on the model of the
Ferrobonus. The association explained that at this moment there is
awaits the interministerial decree necessary for the implementation of the
measure. Subsequently, the Port System Authorities
may proceed, optionally, with the issuance of calls for tenders for
the allocation of the contribution.
Fermerci pointed out that the measure, which constitutes a real and
Port Ferrobonus, comes at one of the most important moments in the world.
critical given the current geopolitical tensions and disruptions
still in place in 2026 to finalize the
investments of the PNRR and recalled that between 2021 and 2024 the
number of freight trains in ports, in origin and destination, is
decreased by five percentage points due to the
geopolitical tensions and reduced grid capacities
railway shunting services, including the costs for railway shunting services
goods in ports.
In addition, Fermerci has announced that in these days it is already
an amendment to the Milleproroghe Decree has been proposed, currently
in conversion in the Chamber, to extend the terms of the
measure, currently scheduled until the end of 2026, in compliance with
the European authorisation that would make the latter structural,
and highlighted that for this reason it is essential
approve the proposed amendments to the decree-law being converted.