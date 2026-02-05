Fincantieri-Wsense agreement in the offer of cutting-edge systems for the underwater dimension

Fincantieri has signed a new agreement with the subsidiary
Wsense aimed at strengthening the group's capabilities
shipbuilding in the offer of cutting-edge systems for the
underwater dimension. The agreement provides, on the one hand, for the co-development of
of advanced wireless technology solutions for the industry
and, on the other hand, a commercial agreement for the application of the
environmental monitoring through Fincantieri
Infrastructure.
In detail, the agreement allows Fincantieri to integrate the
WSense technologies in the DEEP system for monitoring and
protection of critical infrastructure, reducing the need for
of wiring and thus mitigating one of the main
vulnerabilities of traditional systems. This innovation
in fact, it makes it possible to increase the resilience of sensitive plants,
offering a more secure, flexible and easily
implementable. At the same time, the trade agreement provides for
the use of WSense technologies in environmental monitoring and
control of structural integrity in the civil sector through
Fincantieri Infrastructure, representing an innovation of
product with a significant impact in terms of effectiveness,
security and efficiency for the end user.