Port of Gioia Tauro, the reduction of the amount of anchorage fees has been approved again

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian has also adopted the measure for 2025
for the reduction of anchorage fees with the aim of
maintain the level of competitiveness of the port of Gioia
Tauro in the transhipment sector, allocating for this purpose a
total sum of 1.5 million euros compared to one million
for 2024. Airlines will be able to benefit from the reduction
shipping lines, or shipping consortia that carry out the activity
in relation to their type of traffic.
In particular, a portion of the available sum, equal to
3.5% of the total is intended for tax reimbursement
paid by the car carriers, while the remaining amount
will be used for the reimbursement of anchorage fees
paid by container ships and other types of
ships.
The benefits will apply to all commercial vessels, but not
passenger ships, and are structured according to specific criteria.
In the port of Gioia Tauro, container ships and all the other
types of ships, with a gross tonnage of more than 80 thousand tons,
will have a 100% reduction, while, for those of gross tonnage,
up to 80 thousand tons the reduction will be 65%. For
car carriers of more than 30 thousand gross tonnage are
a reduction of 90%, while for those up to
30 thousand tons, the reduction will be equal to 65%.
The measure will be adopted until the competition
of the sum of €1.5 million resulting from the increase in
revenue in the budget of the Port Authority for the financial year
2025.