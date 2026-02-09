Last year, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal fell by -3.4%

Last year, ship traffic in the Suez Canal
recorded a decrease of -3.4% as 12,758 ships passed compared to
to 13,213 in 2024. In 2025, transits in the Egyptian channel have
started to show a recovery in the last two months of the following year
that some shipping companies have begun to report the
ships on the route that crosses it, that this had been
abandoned following attacks on ships that the Houthis
had started conducting since the end of 2023 in the region of
Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. However, transits
totals that occurred in 2025 are still -51.7% lower
compared to those of 2023, when the record was reached
with 26,434 transits, and -46.5% compared to those of 2022
when the crisis had not yet begun.
Last year, tanker transits in the canal
marked a slight growth of +0.7% on 2024 having been 4,991,
a number that is -40.8% lower than the transits of
tankers recorded in 2023 and -24.5% compared to those of 2022.
In addition, 7,767 ships of other countries passed through the canal in 2025.
type, with a decrease of -6.0% on 2024, a decrease of -56.8%
on 2023 and a decrease of -55.0% on 2022.
The net SCNT tonnage of ships transiting in 2025 is
521.7 million tonnes, with reductions in
respectively by -0.6%, -66.7% and -63.0% over 2024, 2023 and 2022.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the Egyptian channel
was crossed by a total of 3,426 ships, with an increase in
+9.0% over the same period of the previous year, of which 1,330
tankers (+13.5%) and 2,096 other types of ships (+6.4%), for a
total of 145.5 million tons SCNT (+23.8).
In December 2025 alone, traffic was
1,138 ships, an increase of +13.1% on December 2024, of which 461
tankers (+21.3%) and 677 other vessels (+8.2%).