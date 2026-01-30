Lukoil signs an agreement with the US Carlyle to sell the international assets of the Russian group

Russian oil company Lukoil announced today that it has
signed an agreement with the US company of
Carlyle investments on the basis of which the
to the American company the entire capital of Lukoil International
GmbH (LIG), the company that owns the international assets
of the Russian group. Assets in
Kazakhstan. Lukoil is present in Italy through Lukoil
Italy which entered the Italian market in 2009 with
the acquisition of the Priolo refinery of Industria Siciliana
Asphalts and Bitumen (ISAB), sold in 2023 to the Cypriot Goi Energy, and
in which it currently operates a network of service stations and
distribution and sale of fuels and other products
petrochemicals.
Last year, Lukoil was included by the
U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) among companies
sanctioned for harmful Russian foreign activities, but
authorized until next February 28 to conduct negotiations and
sign contracts for the sale of Lukoil International
GmbH or other subsidiaries in which it holds the majority of the capital.
However, this authorization for the sale or transfer of
entity or activity of the LIG is conditional on the
issuance of an additional authorisation by OFAC.