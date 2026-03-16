Only 7% of employees in the port companies and terminals of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara are women

"Data on female employment in the ports of La Spezia
and Marina di Carrara show a still limited presence of
women: only 7% of the total number of employees in port companies and
in the terminals". This was announced by the secretary general
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
Federica Montaresi, during the conference entitled "That
that women do not say....but do" organized by the
Single Guarantee Committee of the port authority and held on Friday
on the occasion of the celebrations for the International Day of Mercy
woman.
Montaresi explained that "the female component is
concentrated mainly in administrative roles, while
significant gaps in operational tasks and levels
"The generational factor - he specified
- in general it shows signs of change. The most
young people - Millennials and Gen Z - show greater openness to
a balanced participation, while among the most
mature, the gap between basic roles and top positions remains more
marked. It is - underlined Montaresi - a clue
important: the cultural change has already begun,
but it needs to be supported. In this scenario, the
digital transformation of the maritime-port sector represents
A unique opportunity. Increasing women's skills in
STEM disciplines and the technological evolution of ports open up new
possibility of access, both in operational activities
and in management ones. Digitalisation can become
a real engine of inclusion, if accompanied by strategic choices.
A decisive role is played by training, which is fundamental for
develop skills and raise awareness of opportunities
professionals in the sector, especially for young women.
Equally central - noted the secretary general of the Port Authority
- is corporate welfare: reconciliation policies
work-life models, innovative organisational models and attention to the
employee well-being are now key elements to attract and
enhancing female talent, especially among the new
generations. In our institution we have also invested more in
training, in smart working to improve time management
and work-life balance, in
corporate well-being to create a positive climate within the
of the organization".
During the conference, opened by the president of the Port Authority, Bruno
Pisano, the deputy mayor of the Municipality of La Spezia spoke
Maria Grazia Frijia, who underlined how in the Blue sector
Economy: there is an increase in the presence of women;
the councilor of the Municipality of Carrara Lara Benfatto; The Secretary
General of the Chamber of Commerce of the Liguria Riviera, Marco Casarino, who
presented the data on female employment in the province of
Spezia; the president of the CUG of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
Francesca Fazio, who illustrated an overview of employment
in the two ports of the Ligurian Sea Port System
Oriental. In addition to Federica
Montaresi, the general managers of Assiterminal, Alessandro Ferrari,
and of Ancip, Gaudenzio Parenti, the president of Wista Italy,
Costanza Musso, who discussed the issues of empowerment,
gender gap and work-life balance to deepen the issues
which still represent obstacles to the affirmation
professional skills of women in the world of work and especially in the
port maritime sector.