In transalpine freight transport through Switzerland, rail is losing further market share compared to road transport

The development of transalpine freight transport during 2025
can be described as dramatic from the point of view of
Swiss modal shift policies. This is underlined by the last
report on this traffic flow published today by the Office
Swiss Federal Transport Authority, which highlights how, despite the
last year truck traffic, equal to 960 thousand vehicles for over
10.8 million tonnes transported, was unchanged
compared to 2024, road freight transport across the Alps
you continue to gain market share. In fact, freight transport
overall transalpine road and rail in 2025 is
35.6 million tonnage, with a decrease of
-5,3%. This clearly shows - the report notes - that
transalpine rail freight transport, which in 2025
handled over 23.7 million tons (-7.5% on 2024),
continued to lose significant competitiveness for the
fourth year in a row due to difficult conditions,
determined in particular by the construction sites on the lines and therefore by the
Lack of quality and reliability in freight transport
long-distance rail along the most important axes
North-South Europe. The report specifies that this situation remains
unchanged and is intensifying in some areas and that this is why
added to this is the persistence of a difficult economic situation for
international freight transport.
The report points out that in these conditions, with frequent
closures of railway lines due to major works and
with the significant increase in outages, in particular
on the German connection lines with Switzerland, which are
leading to a significant transfer of goods by road, it is
increasingly difficult for operators in the
Rail freight transport maintain the transport volumes already
acquired or even acquire new traffic. The document
highlights that these can be permanently lost volumes
by rail, since experience shows that their recovery has been
possible only with considerable effort.
With regard to rail freight, the report
explains that in the first half of 2025 cargo volumes
transported (12.0 million tonnes) were significantly
lower, with a decrease of -15.8% on the first half of 2024 to
due to the increase in the number of line closures. In the second
half-year volume increased by +2.8% to 11.8 million
tons compared to the first six months of the previous year. The
The document recalls that, however, the second half of 2024 was
was characterized by major closures due to work in progress in the
near Rastatt, at the Simplon Pass and along the San
Gotthard, which had led to a reduction in the volumes of
traffic.
In the whole of 2025, the volume of traffic in the
unaccompanied combined transport was less than
-4.7% having totaled less than 17.7 million tons. Also
wagonload transport, with less than 5.2 million
tons, recorded a decrease of -12.7%. The volumes transported
RoLa rolling highway, with 926 thousand tons, are
decreased by -23.5% in the last year of activity, being the
Service ended in December
(
of 9
December 2025).