The works for the expansion of the San Cataldo Pier in the port of Bari have been awarded

The temporary grouping of companies formed by
Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime Spa (parent company)
authorised representative), Boskalis Italia Srl, Zeta Srl and e-Marine Srl, with a
overall score of 94.449 points and a discount of 14.945%
on the basic amount of the tender, was awarded the works of
construction of new docks in expansion of the San Cataldo Pier
in the port of Bari as well as the strengthening of the
infrastructures to support the activities of the Guard
Coastal. The possibility of a
further deepening of the seabed up to a depth of -6.5 meters.
The total award amount is over 29.4
million euros, including body works,
environmental, security and development cost monitoring
of the executive design. The RTI indicated, for the
Realization of the executive design The grouping
temporary professionals composed of F&M Ingegneria Spa
(agent) and S.J.S. Engineering Srl (principal).
The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Southern Adriatic, Francesco Mastro, specified that, with
intervention, "moreover, we are creating the prerequisite for the
construction of a new Marina that could accommodate about 200
new berths. An infrastructure that will give the sector
of pleasure boating a significant boost, going to
strengthen a supply chain that generates value, employment and related industries to
the economy of Puglia and the whole country".