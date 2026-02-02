In 2025, ships transiting the Panama Canal increased by +14.1%

After two years of decline in ship transits due to the low
water level in the Panama Canal due to decreased
atmospheric precipitation, in 2025 maritime traffic in the
Central American waterway has returned to growth being
13,451 ships transited, with an increase of +14.1% on 2024,
including 12,092 vessels of high draught (+15.9%), including 3,397 vessels
Neopanamax (+15.2%). The PC/UMS tonnage of the ships transited is
amounted to 493.2 million tonnes (+12.8%) and ships
last year they passed through the canal carrying 250.5 million
tons of goods (+14.2%). In 2025, the value of the rights of
transit paid by ships was 4.12 billion
dollars (+22.0%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the channel was
crossed by 3,383 ships, with an increase of +1.4% on the same
period of the previous year, of which 3,110 vessels of high draft
(+2.5%), including 882 Neopanamax ships (+6.5%). Ships transited
transported a total of 67.3 million tons (+10.2%).
Meanwhile, Panamanian ports closed the year 2025 with a
traffic of 118.9 million tons of goods, with a
slight increase of +0.7% on the previous year, of which 53.6 million
tons of bulk (+2.0%), 770 thousand tons of cargo
(-7.9%) and 64.6 million tonnes of cargo in
containers (-0.2%). The latter traffic flow, counted in
terms of 20-foot boxes handled, was equal to
9,915,357 TEUs (+3.6%). In the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal only
operated by the Panama Ports Company of the CK Hutchison Holdings group
Hong Kong, which last week saw its
validity of the concession contract by the Supreme Court of
Panama Justice
January 2026), containerized traffic was equal to
respectively to 2,676,768 TEUs (+1.8%) and 1,210,528 TEUs (+9.4%).