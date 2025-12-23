Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 50% of the company that builds the new Brazilian port of Imetame
A container terminal will be built and will become operational in mid-2028
Amburgo
December 23, 2025
Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), the terminal operator
of the German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd,
has signed an agreement with the Brazilian group Imetame to acquire
50% of the capital of its subsidiary Imetame Logística Porto
(ILP), the company that is building the new private port of Imetame
near the city of Aracruz in the State of Espírito
Saint.
The agreement provides for the two partners to implement and manage the
new Hanseatic Global Terminals Aracruz container terminal with the
purpose of handling both import-export container traffic
and transit. According to forecasts, the port terminal
will become operational in mid-2028 and will have a
annual traffic capacity of approximately 1.2 million TEUs.
The terminal will have a quay of 750 linear meters with
depth of the seabed of -17 meters.
Commenting on the deal, HGT Chief Executive Officer Dheeraj
Bhatia, explained that "Latin America is a market
Hanseatic Global Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd. The
joint venture with the Imetame group and the development of a new
Transshipment hub and gateway port on the east coast of Brazil -
explained - strengthen our portfolio of terminals,
while addressing capacity constraints in a region
growing. This investment in the Port of Aracruz brings
benefits to Brazil by strengthening trade infrastructure
through a port closer to consumer markets and
major global shipping routes compared to traditional ports
gateway, thus offering different states of origin of goods
alternative and more efficient access to global markets".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher