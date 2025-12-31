Saipem has been awarded a $425 million offshore contract for the development of the Sakarya gas field

Saipem has been awarded a new offshore contract by
Turkish Petroleum OTC for further activities within the
the extension of the third phase of the project for the development of the
Sakarya gas field in the Turkish Black Sea sector. The
The value of the contract is approximately $425 million. The
activities assigned to Saipem include engineering,
Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of three
additional pipelines, for a total of about 153 kilometers, with
related underwater structures, which will connect the new reserve
of natural gas recently discovered in the Goktepe field at the
Sakarya Phase 3 Works. The Goktepe field is located
at a depth of 2,200 meters and at a distance of about 80
kilometers from the Sakarya field phase 3. The new infrastructure
will allow an increase in production resulting from the
development of the deposit.
The new contract, lasting about two and a half years, will be
managed in continuity with the one signed last September
for the third phase of the development of the Sakarya camp. The campaign
offshore will be conducted in the second half of 2027
from Saipem's pipe-laying vessel Castorone .
In addition, Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts
in Saudi Arabia, called Contract Release Purchase Orders
(CRPO), as part of the long-term agreement in place with Aramco. The
first contract (CRPO 162), with a duration of 32 months, includes
engineering, procurement, construction and installation
(EPCI) of approximately 34 kilometers of pipelines, with diameters of 20"
and 30", and the related work on topside structures at the
Berri and Abu Safah oil fields. The second contract
(CRPO 165), lasting 12 months, includes submarine interventions
at the Marjan field and engineering activities,
procurement and construction (EPC) of 300 meters of pipelines
onshore and related connections. For offshore operations, Saipem
will use its naval means currently
employees in the region. Manufacturing activities
related to the projects will be carried out at the construction site of
Saudi Manufacture of Saipem, Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators
Co. Ltd., in Dammam, with the aim of increasing and developing the
capacity of local industry.