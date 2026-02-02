In 2025, Turkish ports handled a record traffic of 553.3 million tons of goods (+4.0%)
New all-time peak of containers with Italy equal to 678,715 TEUs (+9.8%). Drop in ship transits through the Bosphorus Strait
Ankara
February 2, 2026
Last year, Turkish ports handled a lot of traffic
record of 553.3 million tons, an increase of +4.0%
on 2024 when the previous all-time record had been set. The
a new peak was reached thanks to the record of
import traffic which amounted to 271.7 million
tons (+5.6%) and the record of national traffic of
69.7 million tons (+10.1%). Export volumes
totalled 142.8 million tonnes (+0.3%) and those in transit
69.2 million tonnes (+0.1%).
In addition, the new overall traffic record was
obtained thanks to the new peaks in the traffic of various goods. In
containerized traffic was 144.3
million tonnes (+0.7%) and was achieved with a
container handling of 14.0 million TEUs (+3.5%). The
conventional goods were 65.8 million tonnes (+6.0%) and
rolling stock 12.4 million tons (+4.7%). Growth is also on the rise
liquid and solid bulk with totals of 169.7 respectively
million tons (+4.6%) and 160.9 million tons (+5.7%).
In 2025, the only traffic of goods with Italy is
47.4 million tonnes (+6.1%), with a traffic of
containers that was equal to the new record of 678,715 TEUs
(+9.8%), of which 589,522 TEUs in import-export (+7.3%) and 89,193 TEUs in
transit (+29.7%).
Last year, the total cruise traffic in the ports
was 2.14 million passengers (+13.2%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the total traffic of the
reached a new all-time record of 143.7 million goods
tons, with an increase of +7.3% over the same period
of the previous year. Container traffic alone, with 3,511,154
TEU (+3.6%), set a new record for this period
of the year.
In the period October-December of last year, traffic alone
with Italy was 12.0 million tons of goods
(+4.7%), with containerized traffic recording the new
An absolute record of 182,889 TEUs (+27.3%), of which 165,500 TEUs were
import-export (+24.1%) and 17,389 TEUs in transit (+68.6%).
Meanwhile, in the whole of 2025 the Bosphorus Strait has been
crossed by 40,172 ships for 619.3 million tons of
gross tonnage, with decreases of -2.9% respectively
and -3.2% on the previous year, of which 9,554 tankers (-1.2%) and
30,618 ships of other types (-3.4%). In the fourth quarter alone
in 2025, ship transits were 10,462 (+2.5%) for 158.2
million GRT (+4.0%), of which 2,454 tankers (+3.7%) and 8,008
other types (+2.2%).
