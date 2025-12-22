The FMC envisages the possible closure of US ports to Spanish ships

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission has announced the
continue their investigation of the regulations or practices imposed
by the Spanish Government which directly or indirectly deny to
certain ships access to its ports. The investigation had been
launched a year ago after Spain refused to join the
ports to ships carrying goods in the Maritime
Security Program (MSP) of the U.S. Maritime Administration's
(Marad). In particular, between 9 and 14 November 2024, Spain
had denied docking at the port of Algeciras to container ships
Maersk Denver
and Maersk Nysted
and on November 14 at the
Maersk Seletar
. These are three ships of the Danish Maersk
Line that operated under the U.S. flag and that Spain
believed they were carrying weapons for Israel.
Announcing the continuation of the investigation, the FMC on Friday
highlighted that on the basis of the information obtained so far
It appears that laws or regulations adopted or enforced by the
Spain "are probably creating general conditions or
special unfavorable to sea transport in foreign trade
of the United States". Specifying that it must examine which
actions may be appropriate to modify those conditions, the
Federal Maritime Commission has announced that it may consider a
range of potential remedies, 'including limitations on goods,
the refusal of entry to ships operating under the Spanish flag
or the imposition of fines up to the current limit of 2,304,629
dollars each way, adjusted for flying, for flying ships
Spanish flag".