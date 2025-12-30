Free Wheels, the increase in motorway tolls certifies the failure of the policies of the government and Minister Salvini for road transport
Franchini: first excise duties, now tolls; A double blow that directly affects small businesses
Modena
December 30, 2025
Ruote Libere, an association representing small businesses
of road transport, expressed a very strong condemnation for the increase in
of motorway tolls in force from next January 1st which -
denounced the organization - "adds up to the increase
of excise duties on fuels and which certifies, once and for all -
highlighted Ruote Libere - the total failure of policies
of the government and Minister Salvini against
road transport".
Yesterday the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
announced the increase in motorway tolls, explaining that "the
contrary sentence of the Constitutional Court (which, with the
147/2025, declared unlawful the provisions that
postponed tariff adjustments for the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and
2023, ed.) thwarted the effort of the Minister of
Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini and the government itself
to freeze tariffs until the definition of the new regulatory PEFs.
ART - specified the MIT referring to the recent resolutions no. 240
and 241 of the Transport Regulation Authority - then
determined that the inflation tariff adjustment will be
by 1.5%. From January 1, 2026, therefore, for all companies
motorway concessionaires for which the
procedure for updating the related Economic and Financial Plans,
on the toll network managed, an adjustment is planned
tariff of 1.5%, equal to the planned inflation index for
the year 2026. This is what has been established, following the
decisions of the Constitutional Court and ART, on which the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport can no longer
intervene".
"After months of propaganda, solemn promises and declarations
against excise duties and against the increase in costs for those who
works - recriminated Ruote Libere in a note - the reality
is there for all to see: higher tolls, diesel
more expensive, costs increasing. It is the exact opposite of
what was announced during the election campaign and reiterated several times
by the government. We are not facing a mistake or a fatality
technical: we are faced with a precise political choice, which discharges
systematically on the backs of small businesses
of road transport the weight of the inability to govern.
First the excise duties, now the tolls: the message is clear, who
work on the road has to pay more and more. It is
simply unacceptable that the Ministry of Infrastructure and
of Transport today hides behind decisions of the Authorities and
Constitutional Court, arguing that it "has no margin of
intervention". The margins were there before, when they were made
promises. Now there are only excuses."
"For small road haulage companies -
underlined Freewheels - these increases are not numbers on a
sheet: they are kilometers worked at a loss, they are contracts that
they become unsustainable, they are companies that risk closing.
All this while we continue to talk about competitiveness,
strategic logistics and Made in Italy, without addressing the issue
Central: those who transport goods cannot be strangled
fiscally. The "pay per use" principle is a
Mockery when you pay more to travel on motorways
congested, with endless construction sites, travel times
and service standards that do not justify in any way
new price increases. You are asked to pay more to have
less, as has been the case for years now."
"This government - said the national president of
Ruote Libere, Cinzia Franchini - betrayed road transport without
no more alibis. First excise duties, now tolls: a double
a blow that directly affects small businesses. Salvini
promised to defend those who work, today it is the minister under
which costs explode. You don't govern against those who keep you standing
the country's economy".
Ruote Libere therefore called for "an immediate stop to the
toll increases, a review of tax policies on
fuels and the urgent opening of a table also extended to the
representatives who do not sit on the Register, of true confrontation, not
propagandistic, with small road haulage companies. If the
government will continue to ignore the sector - he warned
The Association - will assume all the responsibilities
economic and social issues. Road haulage is not an ATM. It is
work, it is business, it is real economy".
