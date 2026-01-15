Last year, container traffic at the port of Hong Kong decreased by -5.7%
In the fourth quarter alone, the decline was -8.0%
Hong Kong
January 15, 2026
After some signs of recovery in the first part of the year, the
Port of Hong Kong ended 2025 with a continuation of the
Ongoing trend of decline in containerized volumes handled
continuously since 2018. In December 2025, the containers
handled amounted to 1.1 million TEUs, with a
decrease of -7.5% on the same month of the previous year.
The whole of 2025 was archived with traffic equal to
over 12.9 million TEUs, with a contraction of -5.7% on 2024.
The fourth quarter of 2025 alone closed with a
traffic of 3.2 million TEUs, down -8.0% on the same
period of the previous year.
