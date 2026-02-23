Finmar appointed agent in Italy of United Global Ro-Ro

The Genoese Finsea and the Milanese Martras, through the joint venture
Finmar ventures, have signed an agreement for the representation of
in Italy of United Global Ro-Ro (UGR), a shipping company
specialized in the roll-on/roll-off transport of finished vehicles,
rolling cargo, ocean cargo, static cargo, and project cargo
on mafia trailers. UGR is a company incorporated in the
last year by Noatum Maritime of the Emirati group AD Ports and
from Turkish Erkport
(
of 24
February
2025).
From Italy, UGR will offer deep-sea services with frequency
monthly, with calls in the ports of Marseille, Barcelona and Genoa and
connections to the Middle East, initially Jeddah and Jebel
Ali. From Jebel Ali, feeder services will also be active to all
the Gulf Countries (GCC), as well as to East Africa and the
Indian subcontinent. A service is also provided
intra-Mediterranean with a fortnightly frequency on the same
rotation, with stopovers in Marseille, Barcelona and Genoa and connections
to destinations in North Africa, including Alexandria
of Egypt and Misrata.