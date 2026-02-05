Port of Livorno, the tender for the management of waste produced by ships is underway

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale has started the tender procedure, with offers from
submit by 3 April, for the award of the concession of the
Management service for all waste and cargo residues
produced by ships calling at the port of Livorno, including
pleasure craft and fishing vessels. The expected value
of the contract is over 40 million euros. The concession,
lasting six years, provides that the service is guaranteed in
continuously, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, via
operational and on-call teams. The concessionaire will operate
as a professional entrepreneur at his own risk and with his own
organization of vehicles and personnel, using a dedicated area of
about 4,000 square meters on the ground and about 650 square meters of
body of water for the shelter of vehicles and the mooring of units
dedicated to the service.
All ships calling at the port must correspond to the
concessionaire of the service a fixed rate that already includes
a set amount of waste, regardless of its
actual contribution, and the amounts of which are differentiated according to
the type and gross tonnage of the vessels. In the
A fee is also paid
variable that covers the costs related to the waste actually
where their quantity exceeds the percentage already
included in the flat rate. Fishing vessels will be subject to
a flat-rate annual rate, with a contribution paid by the Port Authority
to support a strategic but fragile sector and to promote
more sustainable models. The service will also include
the management of accidentally fished waste whose costs,
anticipated by the Port Authority, will be recovered with the national TARI, as
provided for by the Salvamare law.