PORTS
Port of Livorno, the tender for the management of waste produced by ships is underway
The expected value of the contract is over 40 million euros
Livorno
February 5, 2026
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Settentrionale has started the tender procedure, with offers from submit by 3 April, for the award of the concession of the Management service for all waste and cargo residues produced by ships calling at the port of Livorno, including pleasure craft and fishing vessels. The expected value of the contract is over 40 million euros. The concession, lasting six years, provides that the service is guaranteed in continuously, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, via operational and on-call teams. The concessionaire will operate as a professional entrepreneur at his own risk and with his own organization of vehicles and personnel, using a dedicated area of about 4,000 square meters on the ground and about 650 square meters of body of water for the shelter of vehicles and the mooring of units dedicated to the service.

All ships calling at the port must correspond to the concessionaire of the service a fixed rate that already includes a set amount of waste, regardless of its actual contribution, and the amounts of which are differentiated according to the type and gross tonnage of the vessels. In the A fee is also paid variable that covers the costs related to the waste actually where their quantity exceeds the percentage already included in the flat rate. Fishing vessels will be subject to a flat-rate annual rate, with a contribution paid by the Port Authority to support a strategic but fragile sector and to promote more sustainable models. The service will also include the management of accidentally fished waste whose costs, anticipated by the Port Authority, will be recovered with the national TARI, as provided for by the Salvamare law.
