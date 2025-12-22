Brussels has approved the loan for the rescue of the railway freight transport company Lineas

The European Commission has approved loans of 61 million
of euros for the rescue of the railway company of
Lineas, considering that two measures to support
of the company granted last summer by the Belgian government not
constitute State aid
(
of 21
July
2025). The Commission noted that the terms and conditions
conditions of the loan, as well as its temporary nature,
comply with the State aid guidelines and have
also taking into account the importance of freight transport on
rail as an indispensable means of transport and alternative to low
emissions compared to road freight transport. In addition, Belgium
committed to presenting a restructuring plan
if the rescue loan is not repaid.