The annual container traffic handled by the port of Algeciras is stable

In 2025, the port of Algeciras handled 100.7 million
tons of goods, with a decrease of -3.3% on the previous year that
was contained by the +6.5% increase in freight volumes
12.7 million tonnes, and with the
also contributed to the growth of dry bulk cargo, which stood at
274 thousand tons (+14.5%). Liquid bulk cargo decreased by
-1.1% to 28.5 million tonnes and more pronounced
the decline in containerized goods that
totalled 52.8 million tonnes (-6.2%) with a
Container handling of 4,738,146 TEUs (+0.5%), of which
2,958,306 TEUs in international transit (+5.2%), 493,919 TEUs in
national transit (-25.0%), 329,323 TEUs imported (+0.1%) and
323,884 TEUs exported (+4.3%). Passenger traffic is
over 6.3 million people (+6.7%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 25.4 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +1.9% over the same period of the year
previous. In the containerized goods sector, traffic is
12.9 million tonnes (-0.3%) and was
Built with a container handling of 1,193,522 TEUs
(+6.3%), of which 915,829 TEUs in international transit (+14.8%),
112,388 in national transit (-36.2%), 80,842 TEUs imported
(+6.7%) and 84,463 TEUs exported (+16.1%). Other miscellaneous goods
amounted to 3.3 million tons (+2.1%). In the
of liquid bulk cargo traffic was 7.4 million
tons (+9.2%) and in that of dry bulk of 52 thousand
tons (+17.1%).