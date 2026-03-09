2025 was the best annual year for Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company that owns a
fleet of over 70 container ships chartered, has
closed 2025 with record revenues of 766.4 million
up +7.8% on the previous year,
of which 753.0 million generated by rentals (+6.7%). Values
operating profit and net profit reached new highs
amounted to €435.1 million (+14.8%) and
$416.5 million (+17.8%).
"We are proud - commented the executive chairman
George Youroukos - to have closed 2025 with a significant
positive momentum, both operationally and financially,
taking full advantage of the continuous market demand and the scarce
offer of medium and small flexible container ships
like those of our fleet. Our constant attention to
maximizing optionality," he added, "has
helped in a volatile and unpredictable context, characterized by
Constantly evolving and unstable tariff policies
geopolitics, which have helped to reshape the
and fragmenting supply chains. The recent outbreak
hostilities in Iran and the surrounding area have introduced
An additional source of volatility and uncertainty in trade
global container ship, in particular by transforming the Strait of
Hormuz at a choke point. The situation in Iran -
Youroukos - continues to be absolutely dynamic and the
long-term implications are difficult to predict, but the
The safety of seafarers is the main concern.
These evolving dynamics have once again highlighted the
practical value of container ships that offer a combination of
flexibility of use and efficiency, such as those of the
GSL fleet. In addition, decentralized and dispersed supply chains
are inherently more inefficient than the
simplified system prevalent in past years, requiring more
ships to transport the same aggregate volume of goods. This
situation further worsened in 2025, with a
5% increase in containerized volumes compared to the year
previous. Thanks to our versatility during this
period, we now have 2.7 years of contract coverage and 2.2 years of
billion dollars in contract revenues, with 99% of our
open positions covered for 2026 and 80% for 2027. In the end
of the year - recalled Youroukos - we were pleased to have grasped
the opportunity to purchase three 8,600 TEU ships with
ECO upgrades: excellent ships, purchased at an advantageous price,
with minimal downside risk and ample upside potential"
(
of 2
December 2025).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, GSL recorded revenues
record for this period stood at $190.9 million,
with an increase of +4.7% on the last quarter of the previous year,
of which €187.3 million in basic time charter revenues (+3.3%). Even the
operating profit and net profit were the most
high for this quarter and amounted to 105.7 million
(+10.1%) and $102.6 million (+10.8%).