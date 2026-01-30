Confitarma, the position of the Revenue Agency risks producing heavy repercussions on the employment of Italian seafarers

"The recent position of the Revenue Agency risks
to have a serious impact on the employment of seafarers
Italians". This was stated by the president of Confitarma, Mario
Zanetti, referring to the Agency's answer no. 10 of 2026 on the
taxation of income received by seafarers on board
on ships flying a foreign flag and pointing out that with this
the consolidated criteria are called into question
applications adopted so far. "For this reason, Confitarma - made
Zanetti - is already actively involved in all the
competent institutional offices so that it is quickly
re-established a coherent, certain interpretation in line with the
previous positions expressed by the Agency itself".
Confitarma complained that the ruling contradicts what
previously supported on the same issue by the same Agency and
questions the way the threshold is calculated
time required by law, equal to 183 days over 12
months, upon reaching which the Irpef exemption is triggered, in
presence of a plurality of non-consecutive embarkations and
often straddling two calendar years, which - highlighted the
Confederation - is completely physiological.
Confitarma denounced that the position of the Tax Agency
Revenue opens an unexpected scenario of great uncertainty
that risks compromising behaviour so far
adopted in full coherence with the previous indications provided
by the Agency itself and to put at risk the employment of
Italian maritime workers.