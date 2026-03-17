PPC denounces that the Republic of Panama is delaying the time of arbitration at the ICC

The terminal operator Panama Ports Company (PPC) of the
CK Hutchison Holdings group of Hong Kong denounces that the Republic of Hong Kong
of Panama is delaying the time of the arbitration that opposes them
at the International Chamber of Commerce Court of Arbitration and
that by doing so - the company highlighted in a note -
"continues to lose credibility as a destination for
foreign investment due to persistent non-compliance with
the rule of law and the non-return of the assets of the
investors, a few weeks after the unlawful seizure of
port terminals".
PPC refers to the seizure of assets and activities operated
by the terminal operator company for the management of the two ports
Panamanian Movement of Balboa and Cristóbal which was implemented
after the Supreme Court of Justice of
Panama had declared the law on the
concession agreement with the Panama Ports Company which is
entered into force in 1997 and in 2021 it was automatically
Renovated for another 25 years
(
of 30
January and 23
February 2026). Criticism of the assignment of the management of the two
leads to the company that, through Hutchison Port Holdings
(Hutchison Ports), headed by China's CK Hutchison, are already
to when PPC was chosen to operate the two ports
Central Americans, which are located at both ends of the canal
of Panama, and worsened at the beginning of last year when the
US President Donald Trump had threatened to give back to the
Use channel control
(
of 23
and 27
January and 8
April 2025). In the meantime, the consortium formed by the company
of American investment BlackRock and Terminal Investment
Limited of the MSC shipping group had signed an agreement for
buy 90% of the capital of the Panama Ports Company and last year
the Panamanian government, following the Court's ruling
Supreme Court of Justice, had assigned transitional management of the port
of Balboa to APM Terminals of the Maersk shipping group and the
port of Cristóbal to the same Terminal Investment Limited
(
of 4
March 2025 and 24
February 2026).
The Panama Ports Company has now denounced that the Republic of
Panama "did not submit its response to arbitration
international project initiated by PPC within the original deadline set
by the International Chamber of Commerce Court of Arbitration, or
Friday, March 13, 2026. Panama - PPC specified - has
declared that it was not prepared and that it was not able to
respond in time because he had not appointed lawyers,
knew the controversy and needed time to work out a
plan and obtain a partial extension, despite the fact that Panama had
recently announced that it has taken the last year to
develop a plan for ports and despite PPC having notified
the State almost a year earlier, due to the
defamatory campaign conducted by the State against him.
Furthermore - the PPC denounced again - Panama did not follow up,
efforts by PPC and its investors to
find solutions, which suggests that Panama could
simply devising and announcing further unfounded attacks in
arbitration seat. A state that respects foreign investors -
emphasized Panama Ports Company - does not ignore the consultations and
international dispute resolution procedures.