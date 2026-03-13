In 2025, d'Amico International Shipping's base time charter revenues decreased by -29.0%
Attenuation of the decline in the fourth quarter
Lussemburgo
March 13, 2026
The last quarter of 2025 for d'Amico International
Shipping (DIS), active through d'Amico Tankers in the
of the Handysize product tanker vessels, MR and LR1, was the
sixth quarterly period of significant decrease in the value of
revenues that amounted to $82.4 million in the quarter,
down -20.2% on the fourth quarter of 2024. It was
however, the reduction in the value of basic revenues alone was less marked
time charters which totaled 66.7 million (-8.0%). EBITDA and
EBIT decreased by -4.6% and -1.3% respectively
dropping to 40.2 million and 27.9 million. Net profit, on the other hand,
marked an increase of +1.0% having been equal to 25.6 million
dollars.
In the whole of 2025, revenues amounted to €346.5 million
(-29.0% on 2024), of which 263.3 million on a time charter basis
(-28,3%). EBITDA was €152.7 million (-41.5%), EBIT
of $98.9 million (-51.1%) and net income of $88.4 million
(-53,1%).
Commenting on the market scenario in which the company operates,
the CEO of d'Amico International Shipping, Carlos
Balestra di Mottola, explained that "during 2025 the
geopolitical developments continued to have a significant impact on the
energy and maritime transport market. Conflicts, regimes
and a strengthening of controls and
of the application of sanctions have substantially changed the
trade flows for the transport of crude oil and
refined products. In particular, the war in Ukraine and the regime
sanctions aimed at hitting Russian interests have structurally
redirected Russian exports to more
while Europe has replaced these supplies
sourcing from the United States, the Middle East and Asia.
These changes - Balestra di Mottola pointed out - have
generally led to an increase in the distances traveled by the
and therefore of demand, measured in terms of
ton-miles. At the same time, the expansion of sanctions and
their stricter application by the United States,
European Union and United Kingdom, aimed at hitting ships
involved in illicit trafficking in Russian oil, has reduced the
effective fleet availability, contributing to a
strengthening of the freight market".
"In the Atlantic basin - continued the CEO of the DIS i
recent political developments in Venezuela, accompanied by a gradual
easing sanctions against this country,
supporting demand for tankers complying with the
and could further contribute to demand for
these ships in the years to come, with the expected growth of the
production and exports from Venezuela. In the Middle East,
instability in the Red Sea and the risks associated with the
navigation along important maritime routes have periodically
disrupted traditional transit corridors, often forcing
ships to circumnavigate the Cape of Good Hope and thus increasing
the distances traveled. If these critical issues have supported the
in the first half of 2024, their impact is
subsequently more heterogeneous, since the
changes in refining margins and transportation costs
increased the share of volumes east of Suez traded on routes
shorter regional elections. More recently, tensions
geopolitical issues involving Iran have stimulated freight rates and
further increased uncertainty in energy markets
global. The Strait of Hormuz - through which it transits about
20% of the world's oil supply - remains a step
and disruptions to maritime traffic
along this corridor are having significant implications on the
trade flows of oil tankers, with the freight rates for these ships
have reached record levels on some routes. The consequences
economic aspects of these developments remain, however, difficult
to be assessed and will depend on duration and geographical extent
ongoing conflicts, as well as any developments on the
political level".
Balestra di Mottola specified that, "although in the
geopolitical developments have influenced the
significantly on freight markets, our sector continues to
to be supported also by solid fundamentals".
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