The Cagliari-Algeria service of Maersk and Grendi will soon land at the Giammoro di Milazzo pier

The Port System Authority of the Strait has announced
and shortly at the pier of Giammoro, near Milazzo, which is
managed under concession by Duferco Terminal del Mediterraneo,
a new transport service will land in a stable way
maritime general cargo and container that will connect Cagliari and
Algeria with an intermediate stopover at the Sicilian pier. The service, already
tested last summer, will be operated by Maersk together with
Grendi on a weekly basis.
"The Giammoro pier - commented the president
of the Port System Authority, Francesco Rizzo,
commenting on the upcoming launch of the maritime service - it is
a strategic infrastructure that we strongly wanted and
created to meet the needs of a territory that has
need for new efficient connections. The start of the Maersk service
confirms the validity of our vision and opens up new
opportunities for the entire area of the Strait which becomes more
competitive and efficient, ready for global challenges and in accordance with
the overall strategy outlined by the Ministry of Agriculture
Infrastructure and Transport".